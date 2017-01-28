The Real Deal-Saturday January 28 2017 (Bobby Hutcherson-Early Years)

Jackie McLean, "Blue Rondo," One Step Beyond (Blue Note)

Grant Green, "Jean de Fleur," Idle Moments (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Mirrors," The Kicker (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Bedouin," The Kicker (Blue Note)

Andrew Hill, "Siete Ocho," Judgment (Blue Note)

Eric Dolphy, "Hat and Beard," Out to Lunch (Blue Note)

Andrew Hill, "Le Serpent Qui Danse," Andrew (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Ghetto Lights," Dialogue (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Tranquility," Components (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Little B's Poem," Components (Blue Note)

Dexter Gordon, "Flick of a Trick," Gettin' Around (Blue Note)

John Patton, "Latona," Let 'Em Roll (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "When You Are Near," Happenings (Blue Note)

Bobby Hutcherson, "Head Start," Happenings (Blue Note)

Joe Henderson, "Granted," Mode for Joe (Blue Note)