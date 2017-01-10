The Real Deal-Saturday January 7 2017 (Jazz Giants Play)

JAZZ GIANTS PLAY

Stephane Grappelli, "I Didn't Know," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Chet Baker, "Have You Met Miss Jones," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Art Tatum, "Isn't It Romantic," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Stan Getz, "There's a Small Hotel," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Milt Jackson, "My Funny Valentine," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Oscar Peterson, "Falling in Love with Love," Jazz Giants Play Rodgers & Hart: Blue Moon (Prestige)

Miles Davis, "If I Were a Bell," Jazz Giants Play Frank Loesser: Heart and Soul (Prestige)

Red Garland, "Spring Will Be a Little Late This Year," Jazz Giants Play Frank Loesser: Heart and Soul (Prestige)

Art Farmer, "I've Never Been in Love Before," Jazz Giants Play Frank Loesser: Heart and Soul (Prestige)

Cal Tjader, "I'll Know," Jazz Giants Play Frank Loesser: Heart and Soul (Prestige)

Ben Webster, "Georgia on My Mind," Jazz Giants Play Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (Prestige)

Herbie Mann, "Lazy Bones," Jazz Giants Play Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (Prestige)

John Coltrane, "Stardust," Jazz Giants Play Hoagy Carmichael: Stardust (Prestige)

Art Pepper, "There Will Never Be Another You," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)

Kenny Dorham, "I Had the Craziest Dream," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)

Sonny Rollins, "I'll String Along with You," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)

Kenny Drew, " Lullaby of Broadway," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)

Leroy Vinnegar, "Would You Like to Take a Walk," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)

Barney Kessel, "Nagasaki," Jazz Giants Play Harry Warren: Lullaby of Broadway (Prestige)