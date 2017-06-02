Remembering Gregg Allman: An HPR ATC Interview Flashback

Credit Flickr / Alberto Cabello

    

The music world lost a giant when Gregg Allman passed on at 69 Saturday, May 27th at his home in Savannah, Georgia, following complications of liver cancer. A keyboardist, guitarist, singer and songwriter, he was the longtime leader of The Allman Brothers Band, active for decades after his brother Duane's passing in 1971, as well as his own solo group. It was on a January 2007 Gregg Allman and Friends tour of Hawaii when HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence got the chance to record this candid conversation. We offer highlights today to remember a musical pioneer and authentic rock legend.

Credit Flickr / Carl Lender

MORE GREGG:

Hear the complete 2007 interview:

See the complete 2009 Allman Brothers Band 40th anniversary concert:

See the complete Woodstock '94 Allman Brothers Band set:

See Gregg Allman and Friends Back to Macon 2014 concert:

Hear the complete 1971 Live at the Fillmore East album, considered among the greatest live rock albums ever recorded:

