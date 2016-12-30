Reversing Hawai‘i’s Brain Drain

By 4 minutes ago

Credit Wikipedia Commons

People worry about a brain drain in Hawaii and census numbers suggest it may be real. PBN found eight business leaders bucking that trend by returning to the Islands. PBN editor-in-chief A, Kam Napier has more.

All through 2016 we met them — Hawaii born-and-raised people who had been on the Mainland, or overseas, building very successful careers before moving back to the Islands. We knew something about their decision was noteworthy but as we went to press with our eight profiles, we found out just how notable it can be when Hawaii people move home.

A US Census report released on December 23 found that in 2016, 10,000 more people moved out of Hawaii to other states than moved in from other states. It’s the biggest loss since 2010 and the loss has been accelerating. In 2010, just under a thousand more people left Hawaii for the Mainland than the other way around.

All told, over the past six years, 30,000 more Hawaii residents have moved to other states than have moved here from the Mainland. Overall, Hawaii’s population grew slightly less than 1% this year, due to local births and immigration from other countries.

Our profile subjects include three chefs, an architect, a retail executive, an advertising creative director and two people in the tech startup world. They’ve found leadership positions that suit them, even if not, in every case, with quite the same stature they had in jobs outside of Hawaii. For many of them, the decision to start over here was emotional. They had married another Hawaii person, or wanted to raise their children here. The entrepreneurs among them felt that while it’s harder to make it big here, it’s easier to find a supportive community willing to help them launch their new businesses.

Tags: 
Business News
brain drain
HPR - 2
hpr news

Related Content

Growing Pains at Ala Moana

By Dec 16, 2016
Daniel Ramirez / Flickr
Daniel Ramirez / Flickr

Ala Moana Center has invested nearly half a billion dollars in new stores and parking, but not without some growing pains. Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier has more.

If you’ve ever remodeled your home you know how difficult it can be to carry on with business as usual while the place is half torn up. Since late 2013, Ala Moana Center has been on an extensive remodel, converting the former Sears space in into an entirely new wing while adding 1,250 new parking spaces.

Facing the Housing Shortage

By Dec 9, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

It’s well known that Hawaii faces a critical housing shortage. As Pacific Business News reports, different challenges exist at all price points. PBN editor-in-chief A. Kam Napier has more.

Pearl Harbor’s Institutional Storytellers

By Dec 1, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

Next Wednesday marks the 75th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Memorial events are taking place all week, involving a number of organizations. We get more on that part of the story from Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier.