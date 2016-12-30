Rocker Glenn Hughes Offers Insights Into Resonate, Critical Life Experiences

Today we’re wrapping up a special Heavy Metal Holiday week of guests, as we’ve been celebrating some new releases by a trio of gifted singers associated with hard rock / heavy metal bands. Deep Purple/Black Sabbath veteran Glenn Hughes is also known for Black Country Communion, California Breed, Gary Moore, many solo projects and collaborations, and his early 70’s first group, Trapeze. The bassist, vocalist and songwriter has returned with an impressive new solo album, Resonate. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member shared deeply personal stories from his life journey with HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence.

MORE GLENN:

Hear the complete interview.

See the video for new song "Long Time Gone" from Resonate:

Visit Glenn's Youtube page with many videos of him performing live, and audio uploads from the new album.

See Glenn with Deep Purple in front of hundreds of thousands of people at California Jam 1974:

Hear the conversations with our other related guests this week:

Graham Bonnet

Geoff Tate