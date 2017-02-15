Senate Committee Advances Death with Dignity Legislation

Top Photo (L-R) Hawai'i's Partnership for Appropriate and Compassionate Care: Joy Yadao, RN; Daniel Fischberg, MD; Craig Nakatsuka, MD; Fernando Ona, MD; Michael Plumer, MD. Bottom Photo (L-R) Compassionate Choices Hawai'i president Mary Steiner; Lobbyist John Radcliffe; Compassionate Choices national director of policy and programs, Kat West.
Credit Wayne Yoshioka
Listen
Listening...
/
3:39
Medical Aid in Dying
The State Legislature is considering passage of a death with dignity measure this session. It’s been an emotionally charged issue and HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka provides viewpoints from both sides.