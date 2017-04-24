Stargazer April 24 - 30, 2017: Strange Shapes On Titan

This week’s Stargazer includes details on a new pioneering discovery relating to the atmosphere of a particular exoplanet, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.
This week’s Stargazer includes a trip up to the Mauna Kea summit and details on an observatory there mapping hydrogen from a distant part of the universe -- HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.
This week’s Stargazer includes details on the contentious debate regarding planets vs. dwarf planets in our ever expanding solar system as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.