Stargazer April 24 - 30, 2017: Strange Shapes On Titan

By 9 hours ago

Credit courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

This week we get an update on a previous Stargazer report about strange shapes seen on a moon in our solar system as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.

Several views of the phenomena on the moon Titan.
Credit NASA/JPL

      

Tags: 
christopher phillips stargazer
Stargazer
Dave Lawrence
dave lawrence all things considered
dave lawrence atc
dave lawrence interviews
hpr1
hpr1 news
HPR2
HPR2 news
moon titan
nasa moon titan
cassini

Related Content

Stargazer April 17 - 23, 2017: A Live Moon?

By Apr 17, 2017
courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

This week’s Stargazer includes details on developments relating to the search for life on a moon in our solar system, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.    

Stargazer April 10 - 16, 2017: Atmosphere Detection on Earth-sized Exoplanet

By Apr 10, 2017
courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

This week’s Stargazer includes details on a new pioneering discovery relating to the atmosphere of a particular exoplanet, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.    

Stargazer April 3 - 9, 2017: Mapping Hydrogren in the Distant Universe

By Apr 3, 2017
courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

This week’s Stargazer includes a trip up to the Mauna Kea summit and details on an observatory there mapping hydrogen from a distant part of the universe -- HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.

    

Stargazer March 27 - April 2, 2017: Planets vs. Dwarf Planets

By Mar 27, 2017
courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

This week’s Stargazer includes details on the contentious debate regarding planets vs. dwarf planets in our ever expanding solar system as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.    