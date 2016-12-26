Stargazer December 26, 2016 - January 1, 2017: More Ice & Water in the Solar System

By 1 hour ago

Credit courtesy of Shawn A. Laatsch

For Stargazer, we learn more about a recently discovery of ice and water in the solar system, plus what we can look for in the dark skies of the Aloha State, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.            

Related Content

Helping Hand - Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai'i December 2016

By Dec 23, 2016
courtesy of Nik Lacchin

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, a returning guest organization with a very high quality returning guest. Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i has partnered with guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community to pair children with carefully screened and trained volunteer mentors.

Green Grass & High Tides: The Outlaws Talk Legacy Live on HPR's ATC

By Dec 22, 2016

The Outlaws are among the classic Southern Rock bands, but also bring a lot more to the table than some may realize. With five-part harmony vocals and their own take on the twang, Legacy Live is their latest effort, capturing the band live at a pair of shows in upstate New York and Florida.

Remembering the Voice of Emerson, Lake and Palmer: A Conversation with Greg Lake

By Dec 16, 2016

On December 7th, Greg Lake passed on at 69 after a long battle with cancer. The bassist, guitarist, vocalist, songwriter, author and producer had been the early voice of King Crimson, then Emerson, Lake and Palmer with songs like Lucky Man, Still You Turn Me On, From The Beginning and many others people around the world identified with.

Helping Hand - Aloha United Way

By Dec 16, 2016
courtesy of Nik Lacchin

This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about the Aloha United Way, and some easy methods of supporting their efforts to help those in need across the Aloha State this holiday season. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Emily Mendez-Bryant, Vice President, Fundraising and Major Gifts, of Aloha United Way.