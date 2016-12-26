Stargazer December 26, 2016 - January 1, 2017: More Ice & Water in the Solar System

For Stargazer, we learn more about a recently discovery of ice and water in the solar system, plus what we can look for in the dark skies of the Aloha State, as HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Christopher Phillips.
This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Hawai‘i, a returning guest organization with a very high quality returning guest. Since 1963, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai’i has partnered with guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community to pair children with carefully screened and trained volunteer mentors.
The Outlaws are among the classic Southern Rock bands, but also bring a lot more to the table than some may realize. With five-part harmony vocals and their own take on the twang, Legacy Live is their latest effort, capturing the band live at a pair of shows in upstate New York and Florida.
This week on Helping Hand we’re learning about the Aloha United Way, and some easy methods of supporting their efforts to help those in need across the Aloha State this holiday season. HPR ATC Host Dave Lawrence speaks with Emily Mendez-Bryant, Vice President, Fundraising and Major Gifts, of Aloha United Way.