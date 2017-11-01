Steps to Avoid Eviction Program Available in Kauai

A popular program helping renters and landlords is now available on Kauai.

The Steps to Avoid Eviction program is a Hawaii State Judiciary initiative to lower the number of landlord-tenant cases in the courts.

The project provides tips to tenants to avoid eviction, and resources so both parties can find a resolution.

The program has found success in Oahu and Maui counties. And officials are hoping it can make an impact on Kauai as well.

Michael Soong is a District Court Judge on Kauai.

Soong says communication between the parties plays a key role in avoiding a court case.

Kauai's brochure with tips and resources can be found below. More information can be found here: http://www.courts.state.hi.us/special_projects/stae