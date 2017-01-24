Related Program: 
Town Square

Thursday on Town Square: Is Higher Education Needed in the Current Era?

By 5 seconds ago
Related Program: 
Town Square

Credit www.innovaar.net

Three years ago, Google hired 14% of its team members who didn't have a BA degree. Why? Because in the current innovation era, it's about what you can do with what you know, and how creatively you solve problems. Thursday on Town Square, we talk with Expert-in-Residence at Harvard's Innovation Lab and all around education disrupter, Tony Wagner, co-author of Most Likely to Succeed. 5 PM on HPR-2.

Tags: 
town square
Tech
education
Talk Shows
HPR-2

Related Content

Town Square: The Millennial Mindset

By Dec 22, 2016
Elizabeth Hahn / Flickr
Elizabeth Hahn / Flickr

Today on Town Square: We'll look at Hawaii through the eyes of the Millennial Generation - and why some say their priorities are shifting now that they're in their 30's. (Note: This show originally aired in August.)

Town Square: The 2017 Legislative Session

By Jan 18, 2017
Teemu008 / Flickr
Teemu008 / Flickr

  With the opening of the Legislature this week, lawmakers began the process of sifting through thousands of bill. They'll determine what issues will mark this session and what contrast there may be between our state and a changed federal government. Neal Milner and Colin Moore join me with a preview.

Bytemarks Café: Apps for Properties Update

By & Jan 3, 2017
Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr
Kārlis Dambrāns / Flickr

Today on Bytemarks Café, talking to two companies in the latest Blue Startups cohort, building apps for properties. What do these apps do and how are these businesses evolving through the accelerator program?

Hawai‘i Farming Meets Tech

By Jan 20, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Farming in Hawaii has gone from industrial scale to small farms. And the technology supporting the farmers has shrunk too. Today, it often fits right in a phone. Pacific Business News Editor in Chief A. Kam Napier has more.