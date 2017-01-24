Thursday on Town Square: Is Higher Education Needed in the Current Era?

Three years ago, Google hired 14% of its team members who didn't have a BA degree. Why? Because in the current innovation era, it's about what you can do with what you know, and how creatively you solve problems. Thursday on Town Square, we talk with Expert-in-Residence at Harvard's Innovation Lab and all around education disrupter, Tony Wagner, co-author of Most Likely to Succeed. 5 PM on HPR-2.