Today on The Body Show: Smart Screening for Prostate Cancer

Today on The Body Show, smart screening is the new approach to diagnosing prostate cancer and Dr. Kathy Kozak will go over the latest with her expert guests about who needs to be tested and how. 6:30 PM on HPR-1.
COPD is the third leading cause of death in the United States and a quarter of the people who get this are not smokers. Today on The Body Show we'll talk with an expert about the signs and symptoms of this serious disease and why it's important to get the correct diagnosis the first time.
Concussions don't just happen when you hit your head and you don't need to blackout to have one. So what is going on and what can be done to treat them? Talking with an expert on how to know when you or your loved one has signs of having a concussion and the best treatment to help the brain heal itself.