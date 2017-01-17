Tomorrow on Bytemarks Café: Maritime RobotX

Tomorrow on Bytemarks Café, we find out about a new robotics competition called Maritime RobotX. Teams come together from all over the world every two years to test their autonomous marine vessels on a complex obstacle course. 5 PM on HPR-2.
We'll explore the latest in the field of artificial intelligence and its impact on the future of work. As machine learning and Big Data are leveraged to make better decisions, how does the knowledge worker of the future stay relevant?
Today on Bytemarks Café, talking to two companies in the latest Blue Startups cohort, building apps for properties. What do these apps do and how are these businesses evolving through the accelerator program?
We’ll explore what happens when groundwater enters the coastal reef ecosystem. We’ll learn about the effects of land-based pollutants, such as fertilizers and chemicals in wastewater, as they find their way to the ocean.
We’ll find out what opportunities exists for tech startups in the Asia marketplace. With the East Meet West event coming up in January we will talk about how Hawaii companies can differentiate and compete.