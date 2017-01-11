Tomorrow on Town Square: Death with Dignity

Hawaii has considered death with dignity for decades. This year, it's again poised for a discussion with lawmakers in the 2017 legislative session. Supporters believe this year is a game changer. We'll find out why from our panelists Charmaine Manansala.

Political Director of advocacy group, Compassion & Choices; oncologist Chuck Miller, one of the founding members of the Physician Advisory Council for Aid in Dying and John Radcliffe, Stage 4 terminal cancer patient and advocate for medical aid in dying in Hawaii.