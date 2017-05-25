Related Program: 
Town Square

Town Square: Future of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

By 51 minutes ago

Credit Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Facebook

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is marking its 5th year and as it looks toward its sixth season, there are still challenges. Some are not unlike what faced its earlier incarnation, the Honolulu Symphony, which shuttered in bankruptcy in 2010. The reasons were many. Tiffany Hill writing for Honolulu Magazine put it this way:  In the end, it was the perfect storm: dropping ticket sales, increasing debt, bad blood between the board and the union, a sour economy and a reorganization plan that couldn’t get off the ground. Everyone involved could have done something different—maybe with the next symphony.

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows

Related Content

Bytemarks Café: Implications of Internet Connectivity

By & May 24, 2017
Flickr / Jeremy Keith
Flickr / Jeremy Keith

  Today on Bytemarks Café, we’ll find out what benefits and concerns occur when more devices are connected to the Internet. We’ll talk about the Internet of Things and explore it’s technical and social implications.

The Conversation: Wednesday, May 24th, 2017

By & May 24, 2017
Wikipedia

Local Surgeon Returns from Mosul: Dr. Tom Crabtree; The New Mastersounds: Jazz Maui second annual East Meet West, Bryant Neal

The Body Show: Medical Gym

By May 22, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

Today on The Body Show, if you have arthritis, Parkinson's or other medical problems going to the gym to the work out might just be harder than you think. We'll talk to an expert about the concept of a medical gym and why it just might help provide the personalized attention that can make all the difference.