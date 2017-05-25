Town Square: Future of the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra

The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra is marking its 5th year and as it looks toward its sixth season, there are still challenges. Some are not unlike what faced its earlier incarnation, the Honolulu Symphony, which shuttered in bankruptcy in 2010. The reasons were many. Tiffany Hill writing for Honolulu Magazine put it this way: In the end, it was the perfect storm: dropping ticket sales, increasing debt, bad blood between the board and the union, a sour economy and a reorganization plan that couldn’t get off the ground. Everyone involved could have done something different—maybe with the next symphony.