Twenty Station Members from Across the State Selected for HPR's First Community Advisory Board

Hawai‘i Public Radio is pleased to announce that 20 station members have been elected to its new Community Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB represents the diversity of HPR’s statewide membership and serves in an adjunct (non-fiduciary) capacity to the nonprofit’s existing Board of Directors. The role of the CAB is to represent the community in providing feedback to the station on its programming and outreach opportunities.

The 20 Community Advisory Board members (listed below) were selected from more than 160 nominations solicited through the station's communications and airwaves this past fall. Four are from Hawai‘i island, three from Maui, two from Kaua‘i, one from Moloka‘i, and the remainder from O‘ahu. CAB appointees will normally serve a two-year term, although an initial class of ten will serve for three years, in order to provide a smooth transition in 2019.

The CAB is chaired by HPR Director Alan T. Yamamoto. Their first meeting will take place on February 8, 2017.

HPR Community Advisory Board Class of 2019:

Dr. Bill Caldwell, Kapaʻa, Kauaʻi

Gabriella Cooper, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi island

Joel Edelman, Makawao, Maui

Clair Iveson, Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi

Miki Lee, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Rick Peterson, Kailua, Oʻahu

Peter Rosegg, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Joseph Uno, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Scarlet Well, Kahului, Maui

Jana Wolff, Honolulu, Oʻahu

HPR Community Advisory Board Class of 2020:

Wayne Akiyama, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Nancy J. Budd, Līhuʻe, Kauaʻi

Andrea D. Christensen, Volcano, Hawaiʻi island

Hal Glatzer, Hilo, Hawaiʻi island

Rachel James, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Lisa Maruyama, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Bennette Espineli Misalucha, ʻAiea, Oʻahu

David G. Okumura, Kailua-Kona, Hawaiʻi island

Mark Tarone, Honolulu, Oʻahu

Fiona K. von Ammers, Wailuku, Maui

