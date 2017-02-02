Update on OCCC to Legislature

Update on plan to replace the O'ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) was presented to lawmakers.Credit Wayne YoshiokaEdit | Remove

OCCC update

State Lawmakers were briefed today on the latest plan to replace the 40-year-old O’ahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi. The Department of Public Safety has picked 4 main sites with construction costs ranging from 400-to-600 million dollars. House Public Safety Committee Chair, Greg Takayama, says there is no justifiable reason to build a facility that’s larger than the current OCCC.

TAG: The State’s contractor hopes to complete a draft Environmental Impact Statement for all four sites in 6-8 months. The four sites include the current O-triple-C property, the Halawa Correctional Facility, the Animal Quarantine Facility and the Mililani Tech Park.