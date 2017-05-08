WATCH LIVE: Sally Yates Testifies Before Senate Panel On Russia, Trump

Two former Obama officials are testifying before a Senate subcommittee on Monday about Russian election meddling and Trump associates' contacts with the Kremlin.

More specifically, they're expected to discuss who knew what — and when they knew it, and how.

Senators are questioning Sally Yates, former acting U.S. attorney general, and James Clapper, former director of national intelligence. After President Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, Yates remained in her role for a short time — just ten days — before Trump fired her for refusing to defend his travel ban.

The witnesses have been called before the Senate Judiciary Committee's Crime and Terrorism subcommittee, chaired by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, to discuss Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

We'll be posting updates below as the hearing proceeds.

2:45 p.m. ET:

As he opened the hearing, Graham noted that the U.S. intelligence community has been "unanimous" in concluding that Russia was meddling the U.S. election.

While Russian hacking and propaganda was designed to help Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton, Graham said, such foreign interference is a bipartisan issue.

"It could be our campaigns next," he told his fellow senators. "When one party is attacked, all of us should feel an attack."

The subcommittee's ranking member, Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), went into much greater detail about what Russia is known or believed to have done to influence the U.S. election.

"We need a more thorough accounting of the facts," Whitehouse said.

Meanwhile Yates and Clapper both warned the subcommittee that they won't be able to answer pressing questions as fully as the senators might like.

"Many of the topics of interest today concern classified information that I cannot address in this public setting, either directly or indirectly," Yates wrote in her statement, published on Graham's website.

She also said she's "not authorized" to discuss deliberations within the Department of Justice or the executive branch, "particularly on matters that may be the subject of ongoing investigations."

Clapper, for his part, said the White House cited executive privilege and "requested" additional limits to what he can discuss in the hearing.

2:30 p.m. ET:

NPR's Phil Ewing provides a preview of what's expected to be discussed:



"Democrats want Yates to describe what she told White House officials shortly after President Trump's inauguration about the FBI's investigation into then-national security adviser Mike Flynn. Yates' Jan. 26 meeting in the executive mansion reportedly was to notify the administration that the FBI believed Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail. He resigned weeks later. ... "Graham and Republicans, however, want to ask the witnesses about how details of Flynn's conversations, and other classified information, found their way into The Washington Post and other newspapers ahead of Trump's inauguration."



Trump had been cautioned about Flynn even before the heads-up from Yates on Jan. 26, according to a former Obama official. The official tells NPR that the president himself warned Trump, then incoming president, about Flynn's job performance.

Flynn was formerly the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, but was fired during the Obama administration.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed on Monday that "President Obama made it clear that he was not a fan of Gen. Flynn's." But Spicer suggested that wasn't surprising — given Flynn's criticisms of Obama — and could have easily been interpreted as "bad blood" instead of a substantive warning.

"If President Obama was truly concerned, why didn't he suspend Gen. Flynn's security clearance?" Spicer asked.

