What Brings Joy To Your Life? Here's One More Chance To Sell Us On It

Just about one month ago, we invited you to write little commercials for all the joys in life that money can't buy. Tell us what makes you happy, we said — if you could sell us on it, we'd produce the ad and air it on All Things Considered.

My, how time flies.

Sunday marks the final day you can submit your ad for consideration. More than 1,000(!) people have already done just that. If you happen not to have submitted your own yet — perish the thought! — don't worry: You still have time.

Go ahead, use the form below (or here, for a mobile-friendly version). We'll wait till you get back.

If you do decide to write an ad, you will be in great company.

We have received submissions from across the world — Paris and Seoul, Canada and Germany ... we even got an ad from Siberia. It was a sales pitch for feeling cozy, of course.

One commercial ditched the digital realm entirely, for something a bit more analog. It was a sales pitch for doodling, complete with actual doodles decorating a handwritten letter. You can peep those little squiggles here, in the pictures above and below.

As we have been reading your work, we couldn't help but notice a few themes just kept coming up. In case you'd like to know, here is an abridged list of the very best things* in life, in no particular order:

Naps

Silence

Children's laughter

Colors

Stars

Generosity

Oh, and dogs. All the dogs.

"Embrace the fur," you have told us. Take note of "the grateful yip and pleasant lick." Don't mind the "moving, furry blanket nudging you off the couch."

Finally, we'd like to give a special shoutout to having coffee brought to you in bed, a simple joy that was advertised by no less than four of our listeners.

Husbands, wives and roommates everywhere — make sure to take note.

*According to our listeners, of course.

