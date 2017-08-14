Young Hawaiian Playwright Brings Ancient Saga to the Stage in "Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka"

Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka is a play based on the epic saga of Hiʻiakaikapoliopele.
Credit Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka

One of Hawaiʻi’s oldest stories is making a new appearance on a local stage. It’s a legend that has been passed down through hula for generations, and it is now being performed in Hawaiian. HPR’s Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi talks with Hawaiian playwright and director Kauʻi Kaina.

Hawaiian playwright and director Kauʻi Kaina (right) with her son Iosepa in tow, goes over some last-minute notes with her female lead Punihei Lipe, who plays Hiʻiakaikapoliopele in the Hawaiian-language production Na Kau A Hiʻiaka.
Credit Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Nā Kau a Hiʻiaka is a play based on the story of a woman named Hiʻiakaikapoliopele who was sent on a journey across the island chain by her older sister Pele, the volcano goddess, to find her sister’s lover Lohiʻau and bring him back safely.

“She was faced with several different obstacles, different creatures or beings that were trying to stop her but she kept persevering,” says Kaina.

35-year-old Kauʻi Kaina is the playwright and director of Nā Kau a Hiʻiaka, a Hawaiian language play based on the Hiʻiakaikapoliopele saga.

In this scene, Hiʻiakaikapoliopele slays a moʻo (lizard), one of many obstacles along her journey to find her sister Pele's lover and return him safely to Pele.
Credit Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

“Through her perseverance she was able to strengthen and grow from this young innocent girl to this goddess,” says Kaina.

The cast of Hiʻiakaikapoliopele huddles before their first full rehearsal.
Credit Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Kaina spent the last three years studying the epic tale Hiʻiakaikapoliopele through hula and reading it in Hawaiian language newspapers as far back as the 1800s.

The epic saga of Hiʻiakaikapoliopele appeared in several Hawaiian language newspapers dating back to the 1800s. Here is the version published in the newspaper Ka Hōkū O Ka Pākīpika on December 26, 1861.
Credit Ulukau: Hawaiian Electronic Library

“There’s 11 different versions in the nūpepa or Hawaiian newspapers,” says Kaina, “It’s a story that’s told through hula. In many hālau, it’s passed down for generations. And there are over thousands of mele.”

She incorporates these elements into Nā Kau a Hiʻiaka, which serves as her master’s thesis. Kaina is the first student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to earn a Master’s in Fine Arts degree in Hawaiian Theater, a program established in 2012.

“So Hawaiian theater has, it’s kind of a mixture of the western theater world but focusing on indigenous language, indigenous culture, and even an indigenous world view, and done in a Hawaiian medium,” says Kaina.

Noah Haʻalilio Solomon tries on his mahiole or feather helmet in the during rehearsal. Solomon plays Lohiʻau, Pele's lover, in the play Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka.
Credit Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi

Interviewing Kaina in the dressing room of Mamiya Theater, her 11-month-old son in her lap, one can’t help but feel a little bit of Hiʻiaka’s spirit in her.

“You know we all have things that come up in our lives. Whether it be a relationship, a job, or a health challenge, whatever it may be,” says Kaina, “And going back to the question of why did Hiʻiaka keep going? Why did she make the decision to keep going? It’s because she knew what her kuleana (responsibility) was. And as a kanaka and a lāhui (people), we have that same kuleana, for the next generations that come after us.” 

A profound sense of responsibility to her people and to their future.

Show Information: There will be both evening performances and school day performances of Nā Kau A Hiʻiaka. Evening performances will be presented Aug 18th & 19th at 7:30pm and Aug 20th at 4pm at the Mamiya Theatre.

Ticketing: Tickets are available at a cost of $10 to $20. Advanced tickets using a credit card may be done through www.showtix4u.com (keyword Chaminade or Honolulu) or by calling 1-866-967-8167. For more information call 808-202-6360.

