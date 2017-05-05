After Decades, Black Uhuru Returns To Honolulu

By 4 minutes ago

Black Uhuru formed in the early 1970's in Jamaica and went on to be one of roots reggae's most successful acts, even earning the first Grammy Award for reggae. After decades away from the Aloha State, the band are back in Honolulu, performing a second night at the Blue Note Hawai'i this evening with shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence spoke with Black Uhuru founder/original member Derrick "Duckie" Simpson about growing up in Jamaica and the experiences that shaped him.

    

More Black Uhuru:

Hear the complete interview:

See video from last night at the Blue Note Hawai'i:

Tags: 
black uhuru
Dave Lawrence
dave lawrence all things considered
dave lawrence atc
dave lawrence atc music
dave lawrence interviews
black uhuru hawaii
hpr atc
hpr all things considered
hpr1
HPR2
hpr1 news
hpr2 news
General News
blue note hawaii

Related Content

Ocean Aid: Funk Legends Ohio Players & Bootsy Collins head to Honolulu and HPR's ATC

By Apr 28, 2017

This Sunday Ocean Aid is happening at the Waikīkī Shell from 4 to 10 p.m., a benefit for ocean preservation, with Ceelo Green, Fishbone, Bootsy Collins and the Ohio Players, among others, plus, it even offers free admission – check oceanaidhawaii.org for more details. HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence got a chance to speak with longtime Ohio Players drummer Diamond Wi

Miles Electric Band Share Stories on HPR's All Things Considered

By Apr 21, 2017

Through Saturday night, the Miles Electric Band is in town at the Blue Note in Waikiki, and last night HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence spent time with three members, all veterans of working with Miles Davis, who shared stories with us: drummer and Miles’ nephew Vince Wilburn Jr., guitarist Blackbyrd McKni

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Performs Live on HPR's ATC during Honolulu Tour Stop

By Apr 14, 2017

Legendary South African family chorus group Ladysmith Black Mambazo are in Honolulu through Sunday at the Blue Note Hawaii performing at 6:30 & 9 p.m. each night.

Mission of Consciousness: Carlos Santana joins us on HPR's ATC

By Apr 13, 2017

Santana returns to the Aloha State for a pair of dates April 30 at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu and May 2 at the MACC in Kahului.