Asia Minute: Chinese Investment Flows Increasing to Australia—and the United States

Investment from China is climbing around the world. That includes in the United States—and here in Hawai‘i. And a report out this week shows it’s also continuing to rise in Australia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Chinese investment in Australia surged 12 percent last year to about 11.5 billion U.S. dollars.

That word comes from a new report done by the accounting firm KPMG and the University of Sydney.

More than a third of the deals were in commercial real estate and nearly a third went to infrastructure investment. Chinese spending in Australia’s agribusiness sector more than tripled last year.

Australia is second only to the United States as the biggest destination for Chinese investment, although this report notes the pace of Chinese capital flows to the European Union and Brazil have picked up considerably.

A separate report released last week finds Chinese investment in the United States tripled last year—to a record 46 billion dollars. Most of that came from mergers and acquisitions.

Those figures come from research by the nonprofit organization the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, along with the Rhodium Group, which does investment and policy research.

That study also shows that Chinese investment is now present in 425 out of the 435 congressional districts in the United States…including nearly 900 million dollars in the state of Hawai‘i.