Asia Minute: Overseas Filipinos Still Crucial to Manila’s Economy

By 1 minute ago

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Anyone who’s familiar with the Philippines knows about the concept of sending money home from overseas. It’s become a critical part of the Philippines economy—and it’s growing. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

 


The latest government figures from Manila show that nearly two and a half million Filipinos work overseas for at least part of the year.

Over the past decade, the money they have sent home has more than doubled to nearly 30-billion U.S. dollars.

That’s roughly ten-percent of the entire Philippine economy—and such an important component that there is a cabinet-level agency called “The Commission on Filipinos Overseas.”

Many are domestic workers—others are skilled and unskilled laborers.

Nearly a million Filipinos work in countries around the Persian Gulf.

On Tuesday, the government said it would not send any more workers to the nation of Qatar—until regional political conditions have settled down.

Several Arab countries have severed diplomatic ties with Qatar where some 140,000 Filipinos have jobs.

While many Filipinos overseas are working on oil rigs or in private homes as maids—a growing number are professionals.

That’s a short-term boost for the Philippine economy; but it also sets up the potential for a longer term brain drain.

Bloomberg reports a recent study by the Asian Development Bank found a growing number of immigrants with university degrees are leaving to work in wealthier nations.

The ADB study found that more than half of those highly-educated immigrants who left their home countries came from the Philippines.

Tags: 
Asia Minute
Philippines
economy
filipino
employment

Related Content

Asia Minute: India’s Growing Space Ambitions

By 23 hours ago
Wikipedia
Wikipedia

India’s space program has taken another step forward this week. The country successfully launched a communications satellite which puts the space agency in select company. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Washing Machine Dispute Pits Whirlpool against Korean Companies

By Jun 5, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A growing international trade dispute is heading for a showdown. It involves a famous American brand and a pair of companies from South Korea. The focus of the disagreement: washing machines. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Unusual Developments with Regional Naval Exercises

By Jun 2, 2017
DoN CIO - Navy.mil
DoN CIO - Navy.mil

U.S. and Japanese naval ships are in the middle of three days of military exercises off the coast of Korea. The scale of the maneuvers is larger than previous drills, and it comes as there’s a surprise involving another naval exercise planned off the coast of India next month. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Trade Friction: Vietnam’s Imbalance with U.S. Growing

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

The Prime Minister of Vietnam has wrapped up a three-day visit to the United States—meeting President Donald Trump at the White House. The two leaders talked about trade deals worth billions of dollars, but they also talked about a trade imbalance that has changed dramatically in recent years. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.