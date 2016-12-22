Asia Minute: Water Woes in Malaysia

By 2 hours ago

Kuching East Malaysia
Credit Lenny K Photography / Flickr

While this is a week of holiday celebrations for many, it’s a difficult week for millions of people in Malaysia. That’s because their water has been shut off—and in many cases it’s not coming back until the weekend. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Nearly four-million people in Malaysia have had their water cut off.  Malaysia’s largest power company shut off the water on purpose--so it could perform maintenance on electrical substations that provide power to the three main water treatment plants in the Klang Valley.  That includes part of the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

The general secretary of the Council of Churches of Malaysia called the timing “preposterous and totally insensitive to the Christian community.”  According to the last census, only about 9% of Malaysia’s population is Christian.  About 20% is Buddhist and more than 60% is Muslim.  But this is not just a matter of religion—this is a common period for school holidays and there are parties and a festival for the Winter Solstice.  A government minister said December is the month when people use the least amount of water…but in the future, no major maintenance work will be allowed for a week before or after a major holiday.

Water is a sensitive topic in Malaysia.  A World Bank Report this week showed a relatively high number of Malaysian companies often face water shortage problems.  The report said 7% of Malaysian manufacturers reported at least one water shortage a month.  That’s a higher rate than any other country in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations…and higher than China.

Tags: 
Malaysia
water
Asia Minute
HPR - 2
hpr news

Related Content

Asia Minute: Southeast Asian Rail Project Moving Ahead

By Dec 14, 2016
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

A multi-billion dollar rail project has just taken a big step toward completion. But this train is not in Hawai‘i, it’s thousands of miles across the Pacific. HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Pretzel Dog Stirs Controversy in Malaysia

By Oct 19, 2016
Joy / Flickr
Joy / Flickr

The history of the hot dog goes back to the 1870’s and Brooklyn’s Coney Island. They remain popular in Hawai‘i—Honolulu alone has at least four different restaurants specializing in hot dogs. But this week, hot dogs have sparked an international incident in Malaysia. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.

Asia Minute: Border Wall in Southeast Asia

By Sep 13, 2016
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons

If you’ve been following the presidential campaign here in the US, you’re very familiar with the concept of building a wall between countries.  Donald Trump wants to build one on the border with Mexico.  But there’s a location on the other side of the world where that idea is moving closer to reality.  HPR’s Bill Dorman has more in today’s Asia Minute.