Band of Gold: Freda Payne in Honolulu and on HPR's All Things Considered

By 1 hour ago

Credit fredapayne.com

Freda Payne has had a lot of experiences beyond her massive hit Band of Gold. Ahead of Sunday shows at the Blue Note, she told HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence about her path of music starting at a very early age, to finding teenage success including nods from Berry Gordy Jr. and Duke Ellington, to professional work crossing paths with luminaries like Quincy Jones, Sammy Davis Jr., and Eddie Murphy, to her fateful connection to music songwriting/production/arrangement legends Holland-Dozier-Holland.  

MORE FREDA:

Hear the complete interview:  

See concert video of Freda performing live with Sir Cliff Richard:

Credit fredapayne.com

Find more Dave Lawrence interviews and features.  

