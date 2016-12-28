Beyond Queensryche: Geoff Tate Talks Resurrection and Classic Stories on HPR's ATC

By 56 minutes ago

Credit courtesy of geofftate.com

Singer/songwriter/musician Geoff Tate has released the second effort in a trilogy of albums from his new Operation Mindcrime project. Resurrection continues the story started in The Key, which he shared with us last year when he was our guest. The voice of Queensryche for decades, Geoff is the first in our own trilogy this week -- all vocalists associated with hard rock/heavy metal bands -- and spoke with HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence about not only the retro-leaning prog rock album, but  critical experiences over the years with some legendary rock vocalists. 

Cover art for the new Resurrection album by Geoff Tate's Operation Mindcrime project.

MORE GEOFF:

Hear the complete new interview.

Hear previous interviews with Geoff Tate and Dave Lawrence: his 2015 interview to discuss the first album in the trilogy, The Key, a 2011 conversation when he was part of Queensryche, discussing their Dedicated to Chaos album, and a 2007 conversation from the release of Queensryche's Take Cover.

See the video for "Taking On The World" from the Resurrection album:

Hear complete audio of "The Fight" from Resurrection, featured in the HPR ATC piece:

Tags: 
geoff tate
Dave Lawrence
HPR Music
HPR2
HPR2 news
news
General News
hpr all things considered
hpr atc
dave lawrence interviews
queensryche
geoff tate 2016 interview
queensryche interviews

