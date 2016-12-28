Beyond Queensryche: Geoff Tate Talks Resurrection and Classic Stories on HPR's ATC

Singer/songwriter/musician Geoff Tate has released the second effort in a trilogy of albums from his new Operation Mindcrime project. Resurrection continues the story started in The Key, which he shared with us last year when he was our guest. The voice of Queensryche for decades, Geoff is the first in our own trilogy this week -- all vocalists associated with hard rock/heavy metal bands -- and spoke with HPR's All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence about not only the retro-leaning prog rock album, but critical experiences over the years with some legendary rock vocalists.

