Bills to Use Medicaid Funds for Homeless Rent Payments Advance

The Joint Senate Committees on Commerce, Consumer Protection and Health and Housing passed 3 bills that would classify housing as a treatment for chronic homelessness.
Three Senate Bills are advancing in the legislature that would classify homelessness as a medical condition.   But as HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka reports Federal approval remains the biggest challenge.

