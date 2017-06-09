The Birth of King Kamehameha

This Sunday will be King Kamehameha Day—although the state’s official holiday will be observed on Monday.

Celebrations will include the 101st King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade—kicking off tomorrow morning at 9am in front of ‘Iolani Palace.

While the King is known as the ruler who united the Hawaiian Islands, the stories about him begin with his birth.

Lifelong educator Fred Cachola was born and raised in Kohala—scene of that birth. And he spoke with Noe Tanigawa about some of those stories.

You can hear much more of Noe’s talk with Fred Cachola about King Kamehameha later today on The Conversation.