Saturdays at 4 PM on HPR-2. Hosting “The Brazilian Experience” has become a bright and joyous spot in Sandy’s incredibly full schedule. It is a vehicle through which she is able to tap into her ethnomusicology background, while sharing her own Brazilian experience with the community and beyond. In the two-hour program, she enjoys hosting guests from the local Brazilian community and other musically oriented friends who bring their favorite selections to the program. It is also exciting to receive new releases and to report on current events coming out of Brazil. In the meantime, Sandy is happily exploring the great variety of resources in the HPR music library, to please the listeners with an amazing range of musical flavors, from the cherished to the new. She is grateful to HPR staff for all their support and assistance in bringing this program to you, our listeners.