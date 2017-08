Tonight's show will be a lot like yesterday's... jumping in and out of new music and current favorites... But I'm adding in new World Music from Indian/Pakistani collaboration Dosti Music Project and Eliana Cuevas.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online

Tickets for the Atherton can be found at hprtickets.org

Set List: