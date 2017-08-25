Bridging the Gap ~ August 25th, 2017: Memories of La Havana

So I spent last week running around Havana Cuba, smoking cigars, drinking rum, and listening to music. It was an eye opening experience, both good and bad. So tonight's playlist will be made up of music that was stuck in my head throughout my travels...becoming a natural soundtrack. I should note here, that it's not going to be entirely Cuban music, as all sorts of crazy things get lodged in your brain when you travel.

