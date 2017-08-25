Related Program: 
Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap ~ August 25th, 2017: Memories of La Havana

By 18 minutes ago

Havana skyline from the hotel's rooftop bar.
Credit Nick Yee

So I spent last week running around Havana Cuba, smoking cigars, drinking rum, and listening to music. It was an eye opening experience, both good and bad.  So tonight's playlist will be made up of music that was stuck in my head throughout my travels...becoming a natural soundtrack.  I should note here, that it's not going to be entirely Cuban music, as all sorts of crazy things get lodged in your brain when you travel. 

Set List:

 

Bridging the Gap
djmrnick
HPR Music
Latin Jazz
Cuba

