Bridging the Gap with DJ Mr. Nick

Bridging the Gap- February 17th, 2017

By 6 seconds ago

Tonight’s session of Bridging the Gap will focus heavily on party heavy latin tracks pulling from Cuba, Spain, Mexico and beyond.

Bridging the Gap

Bridging the Gap- February 16th, 2017

By Feb 16, 2017

Tonight’s session of Bridging the Gap will centered around Kamasi Washington’s version of Cherokee… meaning we’ll explore the “tip of the iceberg” of groove based, psychedelic jazz.

Bridging the Gap- February 15th, 2017

By Feb 15, 2017

Here we go with the 2nd session of Bridging the Gap at it's new time.

Bridging the Gap- February 14th, 2017 (V-Day and 1st Weekly Show)

By Feb 14, 2017

It's finally here!  The 1st show at the new late night, but weekly time slot. It's also Valentine's Day so I'm filling the show with songs about love or possibly heartbreak.  Just in case you were looking for it you can find more information on the program realignment on our website.