Happy New Year to you all! I'm calling tonight's show "Hope in the New Year" as I feel we coulds all use a positive start to the new year. So I'm keeping it light with new music from Y La Bamba and a few other tasty tracks along the way.

Follow Me on Facebook

Shoot Me an Email

Listen To Mixes on Soundcloud or Mixcloud

Check out my DJ Crew Kitchen Music Society

Support Hawaii Public Radio Online