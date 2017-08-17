Car Sharing Coming to Honolulu

By 1 hour ago

Credit GoToVan from Vancouver, Canada / Evo Car Sharing

It has been less than two months since Biki – Honolulu’s bike sharing business launched. And now, a car sharing business is set to launch in Kaka‘ako by the end of the year. HPR’s Ku’uwehi Hiraishi has this story.

For the past month, employees at Servco Pacific have been testing out a car sharing program at their Māpunapuna headquarters. Thor Toma is Servco’s Senior Vice President of Projects and New Initiatives.

Credit Servco Pacific, Inc.

“Sure, you know I’ve used it. In fact I used it today to run to a meeting and back and I’ve used it multiple times as well as multiple employees,” says Toma, “The feedback that we’re getting is it’s reliable and simple.”

Car sharing can be attractive to commuters who may only use cars occasionally, allowing them to save on the cost of ownership. Car sharing pilots have proven successful in cities like Baltimore, San Francisco, and Seattle.

“Car share is really a short-term vehicle rental,” says Toma, “It really allows consumers simplicity, convenience and freedom to use a vehicle when they need to use a vehicle.”

Credit Servco Pacific, Inc.

Servco partnered with Toyota Connect to bring this car sharing program to urban Honolulu by the end of the year. Once employee testing is complete, the program will launch in Kaka’ako with 20 Prius vehicles located around residential buildings. Toma explains how it works.

Screenshot of the mobile car sharing application being piloted by employees at Servco Pacific, Inc.
Credit Casey Nishimura / Servco Pacific, Inc.

“Reserve a car digitally with their mobile device. Locate the vehicle with their mobile device. Unlock and start the car with their mobile device,” says Toma, “And really they don’t have to interact with someone to make a reservation. They don’t need special keys or passes. Everything is really through the convenience of their mobile device, which of course all of us, use and depend on every day.”

For a company in car sales, a car sharing business seems counterproductive. But this mobile technology platform will allow Toyota Connect to collect and analyze data such as traffic patterns and driver behavior, which in the end could benefit both customers and car dealers. Toma says no prices have yet been set. 

Tags: 
car sharing
mobile technology
kakaʻako
Toyota

Related Content

Survey Looks At Possibility of Car Sharing in Kakaako

By Molly Solomon Aug 8, 2016
Molly Solomon
Molly Solomon

Over the past several years, the sharing economy has taken hold in cities across the country. One that could get more attention in Hawai‘i is the expansion of car sharing. HPR’s Molly Solomon takes a look at what that might mean for one neighborhood in particular.

Local Tool Library Empowers with Access, Redefines Ownership

By Jun 7, 2017

Libraries are popping up across the country, but they’re not lending books. They’re lending tools. The HNL Tool Library is part of a nationwide movement prioritizing access to tools over ownership. Tool library director and local entrepreneur Elia Bruno is on a mission to connect often underused tools with the people who need them. HPR Reporter Ku’uwehi Hiraishi spoke with Bruno and takes us on a tour of the tool library. 

Asia Minute: Japan and the Politics of Trade

By Feb 7, 2017
d3ims / Flickr
d3ims / Flickr

Hawai‘i’s most popular car brand is facing pressure from the Trump administration. Toyota started the week with an earnings report that disappointed investors. But executives also talked about what they see as one of the biggest threats facing the company: U.S. trade policy. HPR’s Bill Dorman has details in today’s Asia Minute.