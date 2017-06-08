Classical Pacific June 8, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak.

It’s Thursday, June 8th, 2017. Jason Taglianetti and I are doing some post production on the interview that took place Tuesday night with Andre Watts and Iggy Jang. It was an invitation-only event, but now you can enjoy the warm and collegial conversation. We will broadcast the musical chat in the 5 PM hour tomorrow as a special segment of the Big Ears Music Club. Parents, loved ones, friends, and music educators will find this relaxed “talk story” session fascinating as both André and Iggy talk about their formative years as musicians and share realities of a life in music. The segment concludes with André performing two pieces on our beautiful Boesendorfer piano. It was such a pleasure spending time with such gentlemen of music.

In today’s broadcast, we’ll hear several pieces by Stravinsky, performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Yuri Temirkanov. We’ll also hear a couple works by Aaron Copland that don’t get much exposure. They’ll be performed by the New York Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Leonard Bernstein.

Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

