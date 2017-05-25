Classical Pacific May 25, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific on Hawaii Public Radio HPR 2. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak. Classical Pacific began in February, 2017, as a result of Hawaii Public Radio’s ongoing commitment to give listeners across Hawaii and around the world more of what they love, on two networks: HPR 1 and HPR 2. Airing five days a week at 3 P.M. Hawaii time, the series features the finest of the world’s classical music, while also shining a spotlight on orchestras, artists, and composers of the Pacific region, including Polynesia, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, The U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Indonesia, New Zealand and Australia. We’ll also add spice with indigenous and World music that is creating new musical languages and collaborations worldwide.

It is no state secret that Russian composers have created some of the world’s finest and most memorable music. They have exported it with great success to every corner of the world. What is Christmas without a production of The Nutcracker? What would life be without the rich and emotionally satisfying themes of Tchaikovsky, Glinka, Glazunov, Shostakovich, Borodin, Rimsky-Korsakov, Arensky, and others? We tip our faux fur hat to them in today’s broadcast. Let’s toast to the great musical artists of that enigmatic and mysterious realm, both past and present, with a perfectly chilled glass of vodka, while proclaiming, loudly: “Nostrovia!” After all, music is the international language of diplomacy and communication!

