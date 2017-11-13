Classical Pacific November 13, 2017

By 1 hour ago

  

Credit John C. Zak

Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2, your home for classical music. Thank you to each and every one of you who pledged your support to Hawaii Public Radio, You are our heroes and heroines.
We pledge to continue to give you the best programming and the finest music possible!

In today’s  journey  of Classical Pacific, we’ll explore music of  Italian composer, Nino Rota,  who enjoyed a successful career as a classical composer and as a composer for films, including many of Federico Fellini’s creations and Coppola’s The Godfather series. We’ll also hear from Alan Hovhannes, Alexander Borodin, Maurice Ravel, and Ennio Morricone.

Classical Pacific airs Monday through Friday at 3 PM Hawaii time on HPR 2, your home for classical music!
 

