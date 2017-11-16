Classical Pacific November 16, 2017

Welcome to Classical Pacific for Thursday, November 16, 2017. I’m your host, John Kalani Zak. Today we’ll hear music of Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Liszt, Dvorak, and Saint-Saens. I am also delighted to feature two pieces by a fascinating World Music group known as “Duplessy and the Violins of the World” - “Le Lac Dans La Brume” and “Pavane Pour in Infante Defunte.”

Led by French guitarist, Mattias Duplessy, these musicians use exotic Asian instruments that look quite unlike the violins of the western world. The result is magical, in my view, especially when the ensemble performs music from the western oeuvre, such as Ravel’s “Pavane Pour Une Infante Defunte.” The timeless nature of such works takes on an even richer texture which is firmly anchored in the earth while, in the same moment, also soaring through crystal blue skies. Both the pain and the hopes of humanity reveal themselves through each note.

Obtaining the music, which we were able to premiere for Hawaii audiences here on Classical Pacific, was a challenge for me and required some detective work. I had seen a music video of Duplessy and the Violins of the World on Facebook and became obsessed with obtaining that music. I found their manager in Paris and, in my best French, I sent a request. The CD’s arrived within days and I was ecstatic. Perhaps you will be haunted by this timeless music, as I continue to be.

Tomorrow, Louise King Lanzilotti joins me for another installment of “The Big Ears Music Club”, bringing together keiki, parent, music educators, and all lovers of fine music. Louise will continue her exploration of classical music instruments. Gather the keiki tomorrow (Friday) at 5 PM for “The Big Ears Music Club.”