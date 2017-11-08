Classical Pacific November 8, 2017

Here’s a quote from Kevin Kern, one of the artists whose work we’ll hear today:

Within each of us is a loving,

magical, powerful being...

a real self.

Music, friend that it is,

cocoons us from our worries,

enabling that hidden self

to emerge.

Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2, your home for classical music. Thank you to each and every one of you who pledged your support to Hawaii Public Radio, You are our heroes and heroines.

We pledge to continue to give you the best programming and the finest music possible!

In today’s journey of Classical Pacific, we’ll hear music of Dvorak, Robert Schumann, Sergei Rachmaninov, Frederick Delius, Kevin Kern, Felix Mendelssohn, and we’ll make a soft touchdown with “Akaka Falls” performed by Nathan Aweau.

Be sure to scroll down on this page to listen to several interviews and episodes of our Big Ears Music Club segments.

Classical Pacific airs Monday through Friday at 3 PM Hawaii time on HPR 2, your home for classical music!

