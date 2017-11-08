Classical Pacific November 8, 2017

By 42 minutes ago

Credit John C. Zak

Here’s a quote from Kevin Kern, one of the artists whose work we’ll hear today:

Within each of us is a loving,
magical, powerful being...
a real self.

Music, friend that it is,
cocoons us from our worries,
enabling that hidden self
to emerge.

   Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2, your home for classical music. Thank you to each and every one of you who pledged your support to Hawaii Public Radio, You are our heroes and heroines.
We pledge to continue to give you the best programming and the finest music possible!

In today’s journey  of Classical Pacific, we’ll hear music of Dvorak, Robert Schumann, Sergei Rachmaninov, Frederick Delius, Kevin Kern, Felix Mendelssohn, and we’ll make a soft touchdown with “Akaka Falls” performed by Nathan Aweau.

Be sure to scroll down on this page to listen to several interviews and episodes of our Big Ears Music Club segments.

Classical Pacific airs Monday through Friday at 3 PM Hawaii time on HPR 2, your home for classical music!
 

Tags: 
stephen hough
big ears club

Related Content

Pianist Stephen Hough visits HPR's Atherton Studio

By John Zak Oct 31, 2017

Join piano virtuoso, Stephen Hough, Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Concert Master, Iggy Jang, and John Kalani Zak, host of HPR-2’s Classical Pacific for a lively conversation on topics ranging  from the complicated dynamics of  student-teacher-parent relationships, to a passionate discussion about the positive and negative pressures of recitals and competitions. The event was held with  a live audience of members of the Hawaii Music Teachers Association and was a collaboration with Hawai‘i Public Radio.

Big Ears Club - 11/03/17

By John Zak Nov 6, 2017

In this episode of the Big Ears Music Club, Louise King Lanzilotti and John Zak explore the world of stringed instruments.  