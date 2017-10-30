Classical Pacific October 30, 2017

Aloha pumehana, I’m John Kalani Zak, host of Classical Pacific on HPR 2.

In today’s episode of Classical Pacific, we’ll hear music of Vaughn Williams, Granados, Dvorak, Lalo, and Grieg. Be sure to tune in at the beginning of the 5 PM hour for an interview with conductor, Joseph Stepec, and violinist, Iggy Jang, as they discuss their upcoming concert “Side by Side” on November 2 at the Blaisdell. The concert melds the talents of Hawaii Symphony Orchestra musicians with those of the Hawaii Youth Orchestra. Don’t miss the interview or the concert.

