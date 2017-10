Hawai‘i Youth Symphony has been bringing music into the lives of students from every socioeconomic group in Hawai‘i for fifty years. As part of its anniversary celebration, HYS is inviting everyone to a free Spring Concert at the NBC concert Hall this Sunday. HPR’s Noe Tanigawa reports.

This Sunday, 4pm, Hawai‘i Youth Symphony’s most advanced orchestra performs a free concert at the NBC Concert Hall. Get your tickets at the NBC Box office.