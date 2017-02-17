The Conversation: Friday, February 17th, 2017

Related Program: 
Friday, February 17th, 2017

History of Presidential Executive Orders; Challenges to Women in STEM; Fostering Creativity with Ron Artis II

President Donald Trump signing a Presidential memorandum reopening the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.
Credit Wikimedia Commons

Councilmember Ron Menor, bottom left, with his family.
Credit Stefanie Riedel

Last night, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell gave his vision for keeping Oahu from becoming, as he put it, a de-facto gated community. The lynch-pin according to the mayor is affordable housing. He again made the commitment in the State of the City address to create more. That seems to synchronize well with the chair of the Honolulu City Council. Ron Menor says his top three issues are Rail, Affordable Housing, and Homelessness, and how they are all intertwined.

Intro Music: Wake Up Sunshine - Steven Wilson Remix

Outro Music: Pretty Boy by Young Galaxy

Legal basis and history of Executive Orders: Andrea Freeman

Presidential executive orders are an "assumed power" with a long, but often controversial history.
Credit Flickr

Presidential executive orders have the force of law, subject to judicial review. That is a lesson our new President learned only recently. Previous executive orders are celebrated by history, such as the Emancipation Proclamation, while others, like Executive Order 9066 that led to Second World War internments of so many Japanese-Americans, are seen as shameful memories.

Outro Music: 1957 by Milo Greene

Civil Beat Reality Check: Investigation Mismanagement

Peyton Valiente in the hospital shortly after he was the victim of a suspected assault.
Credit Courtesy of Chelsea Valiente/Civil Beat

When you think back over some of the recent stories, which ones do you most remember? One that might have made an impression is the story of the toddler assault and the miss management of the HPD investigation. It was a story that became an editorial last Friday from Civil Beat. Editor Patti Epler joins us now with an update to this reality check.

Outro Music: Holocene by Bon Iver

Science Symposium for Girls: Helen Turner

Students at Sacred Hearts work on a robotics project.
Credit Sacred Hearts Academy

Young girls continue to be shown they could have a future in STEM careers. Pop culture is giving it a boost. The film Hidden Figures about the female brains behind the John Glenn mission continues to draw audiences and acclaim since its release in early January. Education, though, has taken a more conservative turn with the Trump administration and we wondered how women currently in STEM careers and who would like to see their ranks swell, look to the future of STEM.

Intro Music: Donna by Rubblebucket

Outro Music: Tape Machine by STKRFKR

Fostering Creativity: Ron Artis

Ron Artis II is the oldest son in a family full of disciplined artists and musicians.
Credit Facebook - Ron Artis II

Ron Artis II plays guitar, sings, and writes his own songs, but that is only part of his story. Like others in his prolific North Shore family, he does not see boundaries among art forms. He grew up painting, making movies, playing every musical instrument in his house, and collaborating with his parents and siblings on any number of projects. When you’re in world like that, you never lack for inspiration.

Intro Music: The Pit by Ron Artis II and The Truth

Outro Music: Alive by Ron Artis II and The Truth

