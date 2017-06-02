The Conversation: Friday, June 2, 201

Adopting Paris Climate Change Accord as State Law Maxine Burkett; Elizabeth Pickett, Executive Director Hawaii Wildfire Management

Full Show

Adopting Paris Climate Change Accord as State Law Maxine Burkett

Maxine Burkett

The U S will no longer be part of the Paris Climate Change Accord. We talked with UH environmental law professor Maxine Burkett and we talked about the withdrawal process and how Hawaii is positioned to act on its own.

Intro Music: Birds by Coldplay

Outro Music: Hang Me Up To Dry by Cold War Kids

Elizabeth Pickett, Executive Director Hawaii Wildfire Management

Elizabeth Pickett

With the hot dry summer months ahead, the fire threat, the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization is reminding the state that wildfires are nearly always started by people, regardless of intent.

Intro Music: I'm Doing What I Do (Instrumental) by DJ Trapoholic

Outro Music: Train by Zhe

Reality Check

Reality Check

We’re finding out where Hawaii folks stand on President Trump’s performance to date and Hawaii’s action against his travel ban. Civil Beat editor Patti Epler joins us with their new poll.

Outro Music: What A Fool Beleives by The Doobie Brothers

Richard Barrington, Moneyrates.com

Richard Barrington

Personal finance website Money Rates dot com has ranked states from best to worst using criteria beyond just cost of living. For the seventh year in a row, Hawaii came in dead last.

Intro Music: Clear Blue Sky by Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Outro Music: Breaking Up My Bones by Vinyl Theatre

Yvonne Cheng One Museum, One Night

Yvonne Cheng

The Indonesian born Hawaii artist has for years made a living from her work. Her paintings are often in the public eye. Her show is part of the First Friday offerings at the Hawaii State Art Museum.

Intro Music: M.O.T.R. (Middle of the Road) by Bronze Radio Return

Outro Music: Supernova by The Motet