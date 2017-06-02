The Conversation: Friday, June 2, 201

Related Program: 
Adopting Paris Climate Change Accord as State Law Maxine Burkett; Elizabeth Pickett, Executive Director Hawaii Wildfire Management

Adopting Paris Climate Change Accord as State Law Maxine Burkett 

The U S will no longer be part of the Paris Climate Change Accord. We talked with UH environmental law professor Maxine Burkett and we talked about the withdrawal process and how Hawaii is positioned to act on its own.

Elizabeth Pickett, Executive Director Hawaii Wildfire Management

With the hot dry summer months ahead, the fire threat, the Hawaii Wildfire Management Organization is reminding the state that wildfires are nearly always started by people, regardless of intent.

Reality Check

We’re finding out where Hawaii folks stand on President Trump’s performance to date and Hawaii’s action against his travel ban. Civil Beat editor Patti Epler joins us with their new poll.

Richard Barrington, Moneyrates.com

Personal finance website Money Rates dot com has ranked states from best to worst using criteria beyond just cost of living. For the seventh year in a row, Hawaii came in dead last.

Yvonne Cheng  One Museum, One Night

The Indonesian born Hawaii artist has for years made a living from her work. Her paintings are often in the public eye. Her show is part of the First Friday offerings at the Hawaii State Art Museum.

