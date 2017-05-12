The Conversation: Friday, May 12th 2017

Building 10 Houses in 10 Days; Creating an Eco-friendly Sunscreen; Music from Jeff Peterson
Building 10 Houses in 10 Days with Habitat for Humanity: Patrick Hurney
The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity is known for its affordable home builds and at the end of this summer, there will be ten new houses in West Hawaii.
Intro Music: Wagon Wheel (In the Style of Old Crow Medicine Show) by Original Backing Tracks
Outro Music: Daydream by Tycho
Finding Inner Peace: Susan Scott
Trusting your intuition is the message at the heart of a lecture series on finding inner peace.
Intro Music: Yesterday (Instrumental) by Atmosphere
Outro Music: Inner Peace by Ambient Piano
Civil Beat Reality Check: Rui Kaneya
The battle over the injunction of the President’s executive travel ban comes to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals next week. The decision will hinge upon the President’s previous statements.
Outro Music: Lights Out by Virginia to Vegas
Developing an Eco-friendly Sunscreen: Brian Guadagno
Rhode Island Lifeguard Captain Brian Guadagno took the matter of environmentally friendly sunscreen into his own hands and turned his kitchen into a lab to research and formulate a healthy option.
Intro Music: Lolita by Throw Me The Statue
Outro Music: Gronlandic Edit by Of Montreal
Slack Key Guitarist Jeff Peterson
Guitarist Jeff Peterson, who grew up on Maui immersed in the sounds of slack key, has forged a career in music by expanding the boundaries of the style.
Intro Music: Old Pali by Jeff Peterson
Outro Music: Don't Get Around Much Anymore by Jeff Peterson