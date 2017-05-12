Related Program: 
The Conversation: Friday, May 12th 2017

Building 10 Houses in 10 Days; Creating an Eco-friendly Sunscreen; Music from Jeff Peterson

Credit Pixabay


Building 10 Houses in 10 Days with Habitat for Humanity: Patrick Hurney

Credit Wikimedia Commons

The nonprofit Habitat for Humanity is known for its affordable home builds and at the end of this summer, there will be ten new houses in West Hawaii.

Intro Music: Wagon Wheel (In the Style of Old Crow Medicine Show) by Original Backing Tracks

Outro Music:  Daydream by Tycho

Finding Inner Peace: Susan Scott

Credit Serge Saint / Flickr

Trusting your intuition is the message at the heart of a lecture series on finding inner peace. 

Intro Music: Yesterday (Instrumental) by Atmosphere

Outro Music:  Inner Peace by Ambient Piano

Civil Beat Reality Check: Rui Kaneya

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin is leading the case against the President's travel order.
Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

The battle over the injunction of the President’s executive travel ban comes to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals next week. The decision will hinge upon the President’s previous statements.

Outro Music:  Lights Out by Virginia to Vegas

Developing an Eco-friendly Sunscreen: Brian Guadagno

Raw Elements founder Brian Guadagno.
Credit Raw Elements

Rhode Island Lifeguard Captain Brian Guadagno took the matter of environmentally friendly sunscreen into his own hands and turned his kitchen into a lab to research and formulate a healthy option.

Intro Music: Lolita by Throw Me The Statue

Outro Music:  Gronlandic Edit by Of Montreal

Slack Key Guitarist Jeff Peterson

Credit Jeff Peterson

Guitarist Jeff Peterson, who grew up on Maui immersed in the sounds of slack key, has forged a career in music by expanding the boundaries of the style.

Intro Music: Old Pali by Jeff Peterson

Outro Music: Don't Get Around Much Anymore by Jeff Peterson

