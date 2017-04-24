The Conversation: Monday, April 24, 2017

Tax Brackets, HB209 and HB375: Tom Yamachika, UK/India Storyteller: Craig Jenkins

Full Show

Tax Brackets, HB209 and HB375: Tom Yamachika

Tom Yamachika

Tomorrow a legislative conference committee will reconvene to try to come to an agreement over two tax bills, HB209 and HB375. Tom Yamachika is the head of the Tax Foundation of Hawaii and has been watching both bills.

Intro Music: Stranger by The New Basement Tapes

UK/India Storyteller: Craig Jenkins

Craig Jenkins

Craig Jenkins, a storyteller from the UK and spent years in India talks about learning Indian stories and adapting them to contemporary audiences.

Outro Music: Veenarama by Harry Manx

CivilBeat.com Reality Check

Reality Check

As the state still battles rat lungworm disease cases, Chad Blair from Civil Beat joins us to talk about public health, education, and awareness.

School Lunch, Hawaii’s Farm to School Initiative: Denise Yamaguchi

Denise Yamaguchi

We sat down with Denise Yamaguchi from the Hawaii Agricultural Foundation to talk about its farm to table initiative EAT. THINK. DRINK. and the practical steps towards implementation in Hawaii's Schools.

Intro Music: Hamma Hamma by Veena Srivani