The Conversation: Monday, August 21st, 2017

North Korea Policy Failure; Smoke-Free Cars; Coming Age of Automation

Bill 70, Smoke-Free Cars at Honolulu City Council

People who smoke with children in their vehicles may have their car smoking curtailed.

Failure is the Only Option for North Korea Policy

Does America’s recent war of words with North Korea, with threats of nuclear annihilation on both sides, play into North Korea’s hands?

Civil Beat Reality Check

A new cargo line is set to come to Hawaii, but will that mean a better deal for consumers or market cannibalized by its players?

‘Humility is the New Smart’

The human jobs of the future will depend on one question: what do humans need from each other?

Berlin: The Living and the Dead Photo Exhibit by Peter Shaindlin

The city of Berlin and its contradictions are the subject of Peter Shaindlin‘s upcoming photography exhibit, Berlin: the Living and the Dead.   

