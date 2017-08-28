The Conversation: Monday, August 28th, 2017

Rail Finance; Political Dog Whistles; Molokai Community Plan

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Special Session and Rail Finance

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Part of the working agreement state lawmakers have apparently reached to fund Honolulu’s rail project includes an audit and annual financial reviews. Those would be done by the state and our guests this morning say that is a terrible idea.

History of Political Dog Whistles

Credit Michael Vadon / Flickr

President Donald Trump has been accused of sending a “dog whistle” signal of support to white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups. The author of “Dog Whistle Politics” explains what a dog whistle is and how it has been used in American politics.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Credit Cory Lum/Civil Beat

So-called “sit-lie” bans aimed at the homeless have always been problematic. However, the City and County of Honolulu has doubled down on the strategy.

Molokai Community Plan

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Residents of Molokai are being given the opportunity to weigh in on that island’s Community Plan, which will guide development and budget priorities for the coming decade.

