Related Program: 
The Conversation

The Conversation: Monday, June 5th, 2017

By & 56 minutes ago

2017 Hurricane Season; Public Beach Access Controversy; Red Hill Fuel Tanks

Credit Pixabay

Preview of 2017 Pacific Hurricane Season: John Bravender

Credit Pixabay

2017 is predicted to be an average hurricane season in the Pacific. But what does that mean and how are those predictions generated?

Intro Music: Cadillac Ranch by Bruce Springsteen

Outro Music: Rock You Like a Hurricane by Scorpions

Old Law Could Lead to New Development in Red Hill Fuel Tank Saga: Marti Townsend

Credit Hawaii Public Radio

A state law from the 1990’s could hold the key to finally resolving the long-term troubles at the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

Intro Music: Water Under the Bridge by Adele

Outro Music:  Katachi by Shugo Tokumaru

Civil Beat Reality Check

Credit Anthony Quintano/Civil Beat

A new poll from Civil Beat shows that Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s approval rating here in Hawaii has declined from last year.

Outro Music:  Diggy by Spencer Ludwig

Public Beach Access Concerns in Hawaii Kai: Natalie Iwasa

Credit Wikimedia Commons

A dispute over ownership of a beach access lane in the Honolulu neighborhood of Portlock has led to concerns over ensuring continued accessibility to beaches.

Outro Music: Beach in Hawaii by Ziggy Marley

Tree of Life: Manjari Nirula and Eric Ong

Credit East West Center

Manjari Nirula and Edric Ong are co-curators of the current Tree of Life exhibit at the East West Center Gallery in Honolulu.

Intro Music: Det Diet Dapung

Outro Music:  Lan-E Tuyang

Tags: 
HPR Produced Talk Shows
The Conversation

Related Content

Town Square: Oahu's Plastic Bag Ban

By Jun 1, 2017
Pixabay

  This year, the Honolulu City Council is attempting to tighten loopholes in its plastic bag ban, but advocates of the ban say the Council is not being proactive enough. Changes to the current ban would jettison the compostable bag from the loophole of reusable bags and mandate a fee for bags at the point of sale. Bill 59 is set for its final hearing next week but we'll talk about it today on Town Square.

The Conversation: Friday, June 2, 201

By & Jun 2, 2017
National Parks Service

Adopting Paris Climate Change Accord as State Law Maxine Burkett; Elizabeth Pickett, Executive Director Hawaii Wildfire Management

Bytemarks Café: Coconut Rhino Beetle Update

By & May 31, 2017
Flickr / Scot Nelson
Flickr / Scot Nelson

  Today on Bytemarks Café, we’ll talk about unwanted, invasive species that are establishing themselves in Hawaii. We’ll find out their effect on the environment and what efforts are being implemented to control or eradicate them.