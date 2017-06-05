The Conversation: Monday, June 5th, 2017

2017 Hurricane Season; Public Beach Access Controversy; Red Hill Fuel Tanks

Full Show

Preview of 2017 Pacific Hurricane Season: John Bravender

John Bravender

2017 is predicted to be an average hurricane season in the Pacific. But what does that mean and how are those predictions generated?

Old Law Could Lead to New Development in Red Hill Fuel Tank Saga: Marti Townsend

Marti Townsend

A state law from the 1990’s could hold the key to finally resolving the long-term troubles at the Red Hill fuel storage facility.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Kirsten Downey

A new poll from Civil Beat shows that Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s approval rating here in Hawaii has declined from last year.

Public Beach Access Concerns in Hawaii Kai: Natalie Iwasa

Natalie Iwasa

A dispute over ownership of a beach access lane in the Honolulu neighborhood of Portlock has led to concerns over ensuring continued accessibility to beaches.

Tree of Life: Manjari Nirula and Eric Ong

Manjari Nirula and Eric Ong

Manjari Nirula and Edric Ong are co-curators of the current Tree of Life exhibit at the East West Center Gallery in Honolulu.

