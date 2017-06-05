The Conversation: Monday, June 5th, 2017

2017 Hurricane Season; Public Beach Access Controversy; Red Hill Fuel Tanks
Preview of 2017 Pacific Hurricane Season: John Bravender
2017 is predicted to be an average hurricane season in the Pacific. But what does that mean and how are those predictions generated?
Intro Music: Cadillac Ranch by Bruce Springsteen
Outro Music: Rock You Like a Hurricane by Scorpions
Old Law Could Lead to New Development in Red Hill Fuel Tank Saga: Marti Townsend
A state law from the 1990’s could hold the key to finally resolving the long-term troubles at the Red Hill fuel storage facility.
Intro Music: Water Under the Bridge by Adele
Outro Music: Katachi by Shugo Tokumaru
A new poll from Civil Beat shows that Representative Tulsi Gabbard’s approval rating here in Hawaii has declined from last year.
Outro Music: Diggy by Spencer Ludwig
Public Beach Access Concerns in Hawaii Kai: Natalie Iwasa
A dispute over ownership of a beach access lane in the Honolulu neighborhood of Portlock has led to concerns over ensuring continued accessibility to beaches.
Outro Music: Beach in Hawaii by Ziggy Marley
Tree of Life: Manjari Nirula and Eric Ong
Manjari Nirula and Edric Ong are co-curators of the current Tree of Life exhibit at the East West Center Gallery in Honolulu.
Intro Music: Det Diet Dapung
Outro Music: Lan-E Tuyang