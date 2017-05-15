The Conversation: Monday, May 15, 2017

A Plan to Save Hawaii's Coral; Hawaii Coffee Issues; Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin
DLNR’S Development of the Hawai'i Coral Plan
This month Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources will announce the first ever coral recovery plan. The Administrator of the Department, Dr. Bruce Anderson joins us today to discuss it.
Medical cannabis has been legal in Hawaii for 17 years. Two years ago advocates applauded the passage of dispensary laws...so why aren’t there any dispensaries open yet?
Hawaii Coffee Issues/Check-in: Chris Manfredi
With Ka'u Coffee Festival beginning this week (May 13-28) we checked in with the Hawaii Coffee Association director, Chris Manfredi for an update on the coffee world.
Creative Lab Hawaii Ideation Weekend for Animated Content: Georja Skinner
Creative Industries Hawaii hoping to bridge the gap between talent and technique and is sponsoring an ideation on Maui next month. Georja Skinner spoke with us today about their plans.
