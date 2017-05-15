The Conversation: Monday, May 15, 2017

A Plan to Save Hawaii's Coral; Hawaii Coffee Issues; Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin

DLNR’S Development of the Hawai'i Coral Plan

Bruce Anderson

This month Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources will announce the first ever coral recovery plan. The Administrator of the Department, Dr. Bruce Anderson joins us today to discuss it.

Intro Music: Where Is My Mind? by Trampled by Turtles

Outro Music: Not Old Yet by ALO

Dana Land

Catch Dana Land and her Cabana Boys: Topicabana! at the Honolulu Museum of Art Doris Duke Theatre for a performance that will leave you with a blast from the past.

Intro Music: What Game Shall We Play Today by Dana Land

Outro Music: Come Fly With Me by Dana Land and her Cabana Boys

Civil Beat Reality Check

Medical cannabis has been legal in Hawaii for 17 years. Two years ago advocates applauded the passage of dispensary laws...so why aren’t there any dispensaries open yet?

Intro Music: Fever by The Black Keys

Hawaii Coffee Issues/Check-in: Chris Manfredi

Chris Manfredi

With Ka'u Coffee Festival beginning this week (May 13-28) we checked in with the Hawaii Coffee Association director, Chris Manfredi for an update on the coffee world.

Intro Music: Coffee and TV by Blur

Outro Music: Coffee Lover by Boubou

Creative Lab Hawaii Ideation Weekend for Animated Content: Georja Skinner

Georja Skinner

Creative Industries Hawaii hoping to bridge the gap between talent and technique and is sponsoring an ideation on Maui next month. Georja Skinner spoke with us today about their plans.

Intro Music: Down Down The Deep River by Okkervil River

Outro Music: Morning Light by Wilderado