The Conversation: Monday, May 22nd, 2017

Making the Case for Short Term Rentals: Jared Meyer

Foundation for Government Accountability Fellow Jared Meyer argues that short-term vacation rentals are the right of property owners and the practices have become a straw man for the results of bad policy.

Music of Rachel Gonzales

“Jazz vocalist” doesn’t do justice to self-taught singer and guitarist Rachel Gonzales. She has always let instinct guide her musical journey, incorporating a wide range of influences.

Civil Beat Reality Check

Most travelers will not be happy to hear that the hotel industry is taking a tip from the airline industry and making billions from fees and surcharges.

Maui Council Chair: Mike White

Tax rates and distribution of state revenues are high on the list of concerns for neighbor island officials following the close of the 2017 legislative session.

