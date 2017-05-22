The Conversation: Monday, May 22nd, 2017

The Case for Short Term Rentals; Maui County Council Chair; Music from Rachel Gonzales
Making the Case for Short Term Rentals: Jared Meyer
Foundation for Government Accountability Fellow Jared Meyer argues that short-term vacation rentals are the right of property owners and the practices have become a straw man for the results of bad policy.
“Jazz vocalist” doesn’t do justice to self-taught singer and guitarist Rachel Gonzales. She has always let instinct guide her musical journey, incorporating a wide range of influences.
Most travelers will not be happy to hear that the hotel industry is taking a tip from the airline industry and making billions from fees and surcharges.
Maui Council Chair: Mike White
Tax rates and distribution of state revenues are high on the list of concerns for neighbor island officials following the close of the 2017 legislative session.
