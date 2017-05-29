The Conversation: Monday, May 29th, 2017

Related Program: 
Daniel Martinez, Pearl Harbor Veteran Interment Program; James Horton, Director of National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific]

Credit Flickr

Daniel Martinez, Pearl Harbor Veteran Interment Program

Credit Wikimedia Commons

How do we remember the fallen? It’s the central question for today. Daniel Martinez, the chief historian at the WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument has some answers

Intro Music: Aloha Shirts by Tomas Fosch Trio

Outro Music: Armistice by Phoenix

James Horton, Director of National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific

Credit James Horton

James Horton, Director of National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, reflects on changing public perception of today’s military.

Intro Music: Synth Driver by Anerican Babies

Outro Music:  Dream Catcher by Damu The Fudgemunk

The Last Ball Game

Credit Wayne Yoshioka

Pearl Harbor veteran Earl Smith shared a story with HPR’s Wayne Yoshioka about December 6th, 1941---and a baseball tournament with teams from different battleships. This month, Earl died at age 94. Today, we are also remembering him

Intro Music:  Dream Catcher by Damu The Fudgemunk

Captain Phillip Cooper (Retired), Mission of the Defenese POW/MIA Accounting

Credit Phillip Cooper

We talked with recently retired Captain Phillip Cooper. He finished his military career at the Mission of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency looking for remains from American service members.

Intro Music: Hallway by Why We Run

Outro Music:  Ever Loved Once by Blitzen Trapper

Jonathan Parshall, author of Shattered Sword: The Untold Story of Battle of Midway

Credit Wikimedia Commons

Jonathan Parshall, author of Shattered Sword: The Untold Story of Battle of Midway, looks at a historic battle from the Japanese side

Intro Music: Twenty Miles by Deer Tick

Outro Music: Wise Dread - Instrumental by DJ Drez

